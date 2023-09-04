Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

State Highway 27 near Matamata closed: Two trucks crash after one hits cow

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read

State Highway 27 is closed after a crash involving two trucks and a cow near Matamata.

Police were called to the crash just north of Walton Rd about 4.30am.

A spokeswoman said two trucks had crashed after one hit a cow, killing it.

One truck driver had minor to moderate injuries.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised that the highway was closed between Wardville Rd, Waharoa and Diagonal Rd, Ngarua.

For northbound traffic, the detour is by turning right to Wardville Rd, left to Alexandra Rd, and left to Diagonal Rd to return to SH27.

The southbound detour is this in reverse.

Drivers are asked to allow for extra time.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Meanwhile, one person has died after a car crashed into a tree on Tauranga Rd, Te Poi, in the Matamata-Piako District last night.

The crash was reported to police at 8.10pm, causing the closure of the road between State Highway 27 and Matamata.




Latest from New Zealand