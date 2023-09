Police responded to the crash in Te Poi at 8.10pm this evening.

Police responded to the crash in Te Poi at 8.10pm this evening.

A serious crash has forced the closure of a main road near Matamata this evening.

The vehicle collided with a tree on Tauranga Rd in Te Poi. Police responded to the crash at 8.10pm.

The road between State Highway 27 and Matamata township is closed and there are detours in place. Drivers are warned to expect delays.

The serious crash unit has been advised.