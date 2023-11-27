The slip site where a person died in a motor vehicle incident on State Highway 2 south of Wairoa on Sunday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor.

By RNZ

State Highway 2 south of Wairoa has opened to one lane today as work continues to clear a slip that was brought down by heavy rain over the weekend.

One person died and another was seriously injured after crashing into the slip on Sunday.

The deluge caused heavy flooding, road closures, infrastructure damage and power cuts to communities throughout northern Hawke’s Bay and Te Tai Rāwhiti.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said once the road was open drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes, with temporary traffic management and speed restrictions in place.

The road links Wairoa with Napier.

Waka Kotahi’s acting regional manager of maintenance and operations Mark Owens said geotech engineers were still assessing the slip and it would be “another couple of days” before it stabilised.

Once some material had been removed Waka Kotahi would be taking the opportunity to reopen it to two lanes providing it was considered safe.

“It’s a major link between Wairoa to Hawke’s Bay so we understand how important it is for people and that’s why crews have worked hard but we’ve got to make sure it’s safe before we do open it.”

A slip near Wairoa closed SH2. The road was blocked between The Crescent and Kiwi Valley Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor

He reminded motorists there were other parts of the highway also under stop/go management so they should allow extra time for their travel.

Owens said a lot of work was still needed to restore the road to pre-Cyclone Gabrielle status and the ongoing bad weather events weren’t helping.

Land movement was being monitored closely before permanent solutions would be devised, he said.

Wairoa Civil Defence controller Juanita Savage told Morning Report rural areas were severely affected by the weekend’s weather.

It was devastating that staff had to deal with the tragedy of the death and another person being seriously injured in the early hours of Sunday, she said.

Land was still moving, and there could be more slips, Savage added.

“Rain falling on sodden ground - it’s just terrible.”

She urged motorists to drive carefully over the next few days.