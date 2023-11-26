A slip near Wairoa has closed SH2. The road remains blocked between The Crescent and Kiwi Valley Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor

A slip near Wairoa has closed SH2. The road remains blocked between The Crescent and Kiwi Valley Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor

A slip hit by a car on State Highway 2 near Wairoa was still moving overnight, keeping the road closed, with no reopening time set.

Waka Kotahi said in an update on social media at 8.50am on Monday there was no detour available, and advised motorists to avoid the route or delay their journey if possible.

An update earlier in the morning clarified that the road had remained closed overnight due to the movement of the slip making it difficult for contractors to keep the road clear.

A person died on Sunday morning when a car hit the slip blocking SH2 south of Wairoa, which was reported at 4.40am, between Wairoa and Awamate Rd.

On Sunday, 103.2mm of rain had been recorded in Wairoa in the 24 hours to 3pm.

No expected timeframe for resolution of the slip and road closure had been provided by Waka Kotahi with a further update on the situation expected around 10am.

