Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

State Highway 2 night works done and dusted

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read
Devil's Elbow (pictured) has been a particularly challenging repair. Photo / Warren Buckland

Devil's Elbow (pictured) has been a particularly challenging repair. Photo / Warren Buckland

Night work closures on State Highway 2 between Tūtira and Whirinaki have finished and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says good progress has been made across multiple recovery sites.

SH2 south was closed overnight on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday last week to allow contractors to do further cyclone recovery works.

“The night work has finished, with just a final bit of asphalting work which needs to take place, but that’s definitely not going to require a road closure,” an NZTA spokesman said.

“We acknowledge the hard work by Transport Rebuild East Coast crews and contractors to get as much work done as possible over the three nights, and we want to extend our thanks to all residents in the area and road users for their support during the week.

“The work was only made possible because of the full closures and we know full closures are disruptive for people.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Contractors have finished their night-time operations on State Highway 2 that saw the section of highway between Tūtira and Whirinaki closed for three nights last week.
Contractors have finished their night-time operations on State Highway 2 that saw the section of highway between Tūtira and Whirinaki closed for three nights last week.

About 80 contractors were involved in the night closure operation.

“On the first night of closure, the teams removed the old road pavement at Devil’s Elbow in preparation for the new asphalt to be laid down on the second night,” the NZTA spokesman said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“On the second night, the team completed over half of the asphalting, completing the outside lane. However, wet weather prevented the completion of asphalting and that work was completed [on] Thursday night under stop-go management.”


Some asphalting work still needs to be done to finish off the reinstatement works done last week on SH2 south between Wairoa and Napier, but NZTA says it will not require full closures.
Some asphalting work still needs to be done to finish off the reinstatement works done last week on SH2 south between Wairoa and Napier, but NZTA says it will not require full closures.

“Line-marking and guard rails will be installed next week under the single-lane closure.

“Devil’s Elbow will remain under single-lane closure while work on other recovery sites on either side of the Elbow takes place,” he said.

“The night closures also allowed for rock-blasting at Waikoau Hill, during which six large rocks were blown up professionally.”

The spokesman said drainage works at Tāngōio Falls would be completed once the new pavement (including line-marking and guard rails) was installed in the next few weeks.

“We expect that site to be back to two lanes [in] mid-August.”




Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand