Devil's Elbow (pictured) has been a particularly challenging repair. Photo / Warren Buckland

Night work closures on State Highway 2 between Tūtira and Whirinaki have finished and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says good progress has been made across multiple recovery sites.

SH2 south was closed overnight on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday last week to allow contractors to do further cyclone recovery works.

“The night work has finished, with just a final bit of asphalting work which needs to take place, but that’s definitely not going to require a road closure,” an NZTA spokesman said.

“We acknowledge the hard work by Transport Rebuild East Coast crews and contractors to get as much work done as possible over the three nights, and we want to extend our thanks to all residents in the area and road users for their support during the week.

“The work was only made possible because of the full closures and we know full closures are disruptive for people.”