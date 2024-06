Rescue teams head to the East Coast, Lauren Dickason’s family criticise the NZ Government and trust in police falls. Video / NZ Herald

One person was trapped after a crash involving a logging truck and a car on State Highway 2 Tauranga Eastern Link this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said four fire crews and a specialist vehicle were sent to the scene just before 9am.

One person was trapped in the car and crews worked to free them, he said.

Google’s live traffic reporting showed there were delays in the area.