State Highway 2 closed after motorcycle and logging truck crash in BOP

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 2, Nukuhou, in the Bay of Plenty.
Emergency services were called to the crash between a motorcycle and a logging truck near Glenholme Rd about 9:35am.
An update on injuries will be provided when able, police said.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.
SH2 is closed between Wainui Rd and Bell Rd and motorists are advised to delay their journey or allow extra time to detour via Ōhope and Whakatāne.
A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene but could not give any information regarding injuries.
More to come.