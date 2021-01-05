State Highway 2 blocked after person thrown from vehicle in Waihī crash

A two-car crash in Waihī has left two people injured, one seriously. Photo / Supplied

One person has been thrown from a vehicle after a crash on State Highway 2 in Waihī this morning.

Police were alerted to the two-car crash about 9.20am and were currently at the scene along with fire and ambulance services.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened near Dean Cres and the road was blocked.

A rescue helicopter arriving at the scene. Photo / Supplied

One person has serious injuries, and another moderate injuries, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were at the scene and a helicopter was on the way.

The serious crash unit has been advised.

A witness at the scene said one person had been thrown from the vehicle in the crash.

A police spokeswoman confirmed one person was no longer in the vehicle after the crash.

Diversions are currently in place at Victoria St and Waitawheta Rd and motorists are advised to expect delays.

More to come.