Traffic control on State Highway 2 early Thursday morning as surface flooding hits Argyle Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor

State Highway 2 is closed between Napier and Wairoa as heavy rain causes flooding and slips.

A Waka Kotahi statement informed motorists the road was likely to remain closed for a significant amount of time.

State Highway 38 is also closed northeast of Frasertown due to flooding.

The Waka Kotahi spokesperson warned State Highway 5 has also been impacted and could close.

"Our contractors are continuing to assess the route and clear hazards such as slips, where possible. Caution is advised if you are driving the route."

Waters rising at Ngaruroro river at Chesterhope bridge. Photo / Paul Taylor

The spokesperson said there are no detour routes and motorists are advised to delay their travel.

MetService has a heavy rain warning in place until 8pm Friday.

They said in addition to rain which has already accumulated a further 110 to 150 mm can be expected.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Murray Dunbar said that overall they have had very few incidents in Hawke's Bay so far, which included some property flooding.

"Just one or two that are very sporadic."