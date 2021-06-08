Voyager 2021 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

State Highway 1 partially reopens at Bombay Hills, Waikato Expressway after truck crash

2 minutes to read
There are no reports of injuries from the truck crash on State Highway 1 but significant delays are expected. Video / Waka Kotahi NZTA / Supplied

NZ Herald

State Highway 1 has partially reopened at the Bombay Hills, south of Auckland, after fully closing earlier tonight because of a truck crash.

A truck crashed through a median barrier near Beaver Rd at 5.15pm, leaving debris on both sides of the motorway.

The road closed at 6.30pm.

Police said one lane in each direction was open at 10.30pm.

DO YOU KNOW MORE?

Part of the concrete median barrier was flattened and destroyed in the crash.

Photo / Geoff Maisey
Photo / Geoff Maisey

Waka Kotahi earlier warned motorists to be prepared for long delays.

The northbound detour was via Beaver Rd, Jericho Rd and Mill Rd and southbound traffic detour used Mill Rd onto Razorback Rd and Beaver Rd.

Cameras on the motorway showed long queues on SH1 near Mill Rd.

A truck crash has blocked southbound lanes on SH1 near Beaver Rd. Photo / NZTA

The truck driver was not injured.