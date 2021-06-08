State Highway 1 partially reopens at Bombay Hills, Waikato Expressway after truck crash

There are no reports of injuries from the truck crash on State Highway 1 but significant delays are expected. Video / Waka Kotahi NZTA / Supplied

There are no reports of injuries from the truck crash on State Highway 1 but significant delays are expected. Video / Waka Kotahi NZTA / Supplied

State Highway 1 has partially reopened at the Bombay Hills, south of Auckland, after fully closing earlier tonight because of a truck crash.

A truck crashed through a median barrier near Beaver Rd at 5.15pm, leaving debris on both sides of the motorway.

The road closed at 6.30pm.

Police said one lane in each direction was open at 10.30pm.

Part of the concrete median barrier was flattened and destroyed in the crash.

Waka Kotahi earlier warned motorists to be prepared for long delays.

A full Mwy closure remains in place between Mill Rd and Beaver Rd on the Bombays, due to a large #TruckRoll. There will be no further updates on this post tonight. For up-to-date information overnight, check our website: https://t.co/Rt5shVTS5g. ^MF pic.twitter.com/h26RrgO91E — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 8, 2021

A full motorway closure is in place in both directions on #SH1 between Mill Rd & Beaver Rd on the Bombays, due to a #TruckRoll. Northbound detour via Beaver Rd, Jericho Rd & Mill Rd. Southbound traffic detour at Mill Rd, onto Razorback Rd and Beaver Rd E. ^MF pic.twitter.com/dW8mmaAKCl — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 8, 2021

A truck crash has blocked southbound lanes on #SH1 near Mill Rd. Emergency services are on-site and a closure may be required. Follow directions of emergency services on-site and be prepared for long delays. Consider delaying your journey. ^MF pic.twitter.com/MtnNONO8Tc — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 8, 2021

The northbound detour was via Beaver Rd, Jericho Rd and Mill Rd and southbound traffic detour used Mill Rd onto Razorback Rd and Beaver Rd.

Cameras on the motorway showed long queues on SH1 near Mill Rd.

A truck crash has blocked southbound lanes on SH1 near Beaver Rd. Photo / NZTA

The truck driver was not injured.