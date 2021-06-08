State Highway 1 partially reopens at Bombay Hills, Waikato Expressway after truck crash

State Highway 1 has partially reopened at the Bombay Hills, south of Auckland, after fully closing earlier tonight because of a truck crash.
A truck crashed through a median barrier near Beaver Rd at 5.15pm, leaving debris on both sides of the motorway.
The road closed at 6.30pm.
Police said one lane in each direction was open at 10.30pm.
Part of the concrete median barrier was flattened and destroyed in the crash.
Waka Kotahi earlier warned motorists to be prepared for long delays.
The northbound detour was via Beaver Rd, Jericho Rd and Mill Rd and southbound traffic detour used Mill Rd onto Razorback Rd and Beaver Rd.
Cameras on the motorway showed long queues on SH1 near Mill Rd.
The truck driver was not injured.