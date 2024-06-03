Roads are closed after crashes in the North and South Islands.

A section of State Highway 1 has been closed after a crash which seriously injured one person north of Temuka in South Canterbury late this morning, police say.

The Temuka-Orari Highway is closed after the two-vehicle crash between Te Awa and Rise Rds at 11.20am. Temuka is 20km north of Timaru.

“One person has been seriously injured”, police said in a media statement.

“Diversions are in place down Springfield Rd and Rise Rd.”

State Highway 1 north of Temuka in South Canterbury has been closed after a crash which seriously injured one. Photo / Google Maps

A Manawatū road has also been closed after a truck crashed just before 11.30am, police said.

The crash occurred on Saddle Rd, near Ashhurst, 15km northeast of Palmerston North.

“Detours are in place, and motorists are advised to expect delays.”

The King’s Birthday long weekend road toll is at one, after a man died in a single vehicle crash at 5.30pm on Saturday. The driver rolled his vehicle on a gentle bend and crashed into trees on Te Pua Rd in Kaikohe, police said.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the person died at the scene.”

The official holiday period ends at 6am tomorrow. It began at 4pm on Friday. One person died over the King’s Birthday long weekend last year.

The worst toll for the holiday weekend in recent years was when six people died on New Zealand roads in 2019, when the holiday marking the monarch’s official birthday was known as Queen’s Birthday.

Saturday’s death follows the deaths of five people in a catastrophic two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 near Te Awamutu on Tuesday.

An elderly couple died in one car. They were Paul and Lois Grimmer, Stuff reported.

The three people in the other vehicle were Piata Ofufangavalu, Cheyene Love-Mitchell and Suliasi Lefai.