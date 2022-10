NZME

One person has been airlifted to hospital after a crash on State Highway 1 at Lichfield.

A car has rolled and indications are one person has critical injuries and

two have moderate to serious injuries, police said in a statement this morning.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and one helicopter was sent to the scene about 7.25am.

One person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital and one person was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The crash has been cleared.