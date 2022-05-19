State Highway One between Wellington Road and Kakariki Road intersections in Marton has been closed following a crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

State Highway One between Wellington Road and Kakariki Road intersections in Marton has been closed following a crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

State Highway 1 in Marton has been partially closed following a car crash.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road was closed between the intersections of Kakariki Rd and Wellington Rd.

A Fire & Emergency NZ representative said a Marton fire crew attended and assisted with first aid and traffic clearance.

The spokesperson said no one needed to be extricated from the vehicle.

Waka Kotahi asks road users to follow the directions of emergency services or delay their journeys.

- More to come