Starship nurse who failed to check patients and give them medicine has registration cancelled

The nurse worked at Starship Hospital in 2016. Photo / Google Maps

An Auckland nurse who falsified and forged notes, lied about checking on her young patients and failed to give them their medicine has had her nursing registration cancelled for three years.

The nurse, who has 24 years experience, had been working on the night shifts at Starship Hospital when two parents of the young patients and two colleagues complained about the level of care given by her over a period of five-and-a-half weeks.

Following a hearing in November 2020, the New Zealand Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal found the nurse had put five young patients' at risk by not observing and giving the appropriate medicine in 2016.

The findings were supported by a number of witnesses who said during her shifts the nurse had stayed at the nurses station and had not visited the wards.

Four of eight complaints were upheld and included failing to check on an asthmatic teenage girl and give her medication, not observing a boy with pneumonia or give him his medication, acting unprofessionally, and refusing to look after two patients when working on the paediatrics ward.

She was also found guilty of forging another registered nurse's signature to countersign the administration of intravenous antibiotics in relation to caring for a baby girl with bronchopneumonia. She also lied about observing the girl and administering the medications.

The nurse denied all the allegations saying she was "honest".

She told the tribunal she had carried out the observations and administered the medications as required, arguing that over the years she had developed the ability to expertly complete patient observations and administer medications while both the patient and their parents stayed asleep.

The nurse told the tribunal she believed the allegations were made because the staff didn't like her and it had been an abusive environment.

However, the tribunal believed the staff and parents of the young patients to be credible witnesses, whereas it was "unconvinced" by the nurse's evidence.

The tribunal ruled that the four charges that were upheld involved "significant findings of failure to administer care and carry out observations on young and vulnerable patients" over three different shifts.

"This was not a one-off or momentary lapse of judgment," the tribunal decision said.

The tribunal was also "highly concerned" about the disrespect and disdain shown by the nurse about former colleagues and the parents of the patients.

It also did not believe she had gained significant insight or show remorse for her conduct.

Since leaving the Auckland District Health Board, the nurse had been working at an aged care facility for three years with no further complaints about her work.

The tribunal cancelled her nursing registration and she is not permitted to apply for reregistration for three years to reflect the seriousness of her misconduct.

The nurse was granted permanent name suppression and ordered to pay 40 per cent or $86,510 of the tribunal's total costs of $270,345.