Staff member assaulted in armed robbery in Waipapa, Northland

NZ Herald
Police were called to the incident, which happened about 1pm.

A staff member was assaulted during an armed robbery at a retail store in Northland this afternoon.

Police were called to the Waipapa retail centre just after 1pm, when a group of offenders entered the store armed with weapons and threatened staff and customers.

Display cabinets in the store were damaged and one staff member was assaulted.

The assault victim was checked over by ambulance staff and was not seriously injured, however, this was a distressing incident for all those in the store at the time, police said.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish what was taken in the robbery, and to identify and locate the offenders.

If anyone has information which could assist police inquiries, please contact 105 and quote event number P059547217.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

