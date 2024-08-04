Police were called to the incident, which happened about 1pm.

A staff member was assaulted during an armed robbery at a retail store in Northland this afternoon.

Police were called to the Waipapa retail centre just after 1pm, when a group of offenders entered the store armed with weapons and threatened staff and customers.

Display cabinets in the store were damaged and one staff member was assaulted.

The assault victim was checked over by ambulance staff and was not seriously injured, however, this was a distressing incident for all those in the store at the time, police said.