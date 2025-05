The Ministry of Social Development offices on Lincoln Rd, Masterton, have gone into lockdown for the second time in little more than a week.

The Ministry of Social Development’s office in Masterton is in lockdown again, little more than a week after a firearms incident at the building.

Police are currently guarding the MSD offices on Lincoln Rd, with staff under lockdown.

“At around 12pm, police received reports of a threat made to staff at a premises on Lincoln Rd in Masterton,” police said.

“Staff there chose to go into lockdown.”

There did not appear to be any immediate threat to safety, police said.