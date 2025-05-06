Police were called to the office about 12.40pm on Monday and arrested one person a short time later nearby.

A man appeared in Masterton District Court today, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and conducting a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“Police would like to commend the Ministry of Social Development staff for their prompt actions in following their lockdown procedures, as this enabled police to provide a swift response to resolve this incident quickly,” Thom said.

The incident happened at the Ministry of Social Development office on Lincoln Rd, Masterton. Image / Google Maps

“Masterton Police would like to thank the community for their understanding and patience while cordons were in place around the Lincoln Rd area.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public.”

Police are continuing to make inquiries and want to hear from anyone who may have information relating to the incident.

If you have information that could assist police, contact them online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “update report” or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250505/1299.