A 25-year-old man was charged after reports a gun was fired at someone in the Masterton Ministry of Social Development office.
Police praised ministry staff for their prompt lockdown actions.
No injuries were reported after the alleged shooting.
A man has been charged with firing a gun at someone in a Ministry of Social Development office in Wairarapa.
The 25-year-old was arrested yesterday afternoon after police received reports a firearm had been discharged at somebody in Masterton’s MSD office on Lincoln Rd, Wairarapa area commander Inspector Nick Thom said.
Police were called to the office about 12.40pm on Monday and arrested one person a short time later nearby.
A man appeared in Masterton District Court today, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and conducting a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
“Police would like to commend the Ministry of Social Development staff for their prompt actions in following their lockdown procedures, as this enabled police to provide a swift response to resolve this incident quickly,” Thom said.
“Masterton Police would like to thank the community for their understanding and patience while cordons were in place around the Lincoln Rd area.
“We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public.”