Staff evacuated after chlorine leak at Christchurch flour mill

Emergency services are responding to a chlorine leak at a Christchurch flour mill.

Firefighters were called to the incident at Champion Flour Mill on Moorhouse Ave at 7.40am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said all staff have been evacuated.

Two crews are ventilating the affected area and the spokesman said the leak in the mill system has been isolated.