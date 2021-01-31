Staff evacuated after chlorine leak at Christchurch flour mill

Emergency services are responding to a chlorine leak at a Christchurch flour mill.
Firefighters were called to the incident at Champion Flour Mill on Moorhouse Ave at 7.40am.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said all staff have been evacuated.
Read More
- Wellington Water discovers leak of 20,000 litres a day as consumption spikes - NZ Herald
- Liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia poultry processing plant kills six - NZ Herald
- Computer chip maker Intel blames internal error on data leak - NZ Herald
- The National Party leak: A timeline of the scandal that toppled Muller - NZ Herald
Two crews are ventilating the affected area and the spokesman said the leak in the mill system has been isolated.