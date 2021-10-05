Stadiums to reopen to fans under NZ rule change, thousands now likely for final Ranfurly Shield defence

A big crowd at McLean Park in Napier in December 2020. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Government rule change means thousands of fans could potentially pour into Napier's McLean Park on Saturday afternoon for the Magpies' final Ranfurly Shield defence of the season.

The NZ Government has updated its restrictions around how many people can attend events in regions currently under alert level 2.

There is now no cap on the number of people allowed into indoor and outdoor events as long as spectators and event goers remain one metre apart - a far cry from the former rule which only permitted 100 people per defined space.

However, whether the public will be allowed into McLean Park on Saturday remains unclear, as the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union is planning to make an announcement on Thursday around how many people it will allow into the ground.

"This is something we are currently working through, there have been some recent changes to guidelines which enables us to have a little more flexibility for attendance but does still mean that we need to structure socially distanced seating which significantly reduces the numbers of seats available," a Hawke's Bay Rugby spokesman said.

"Once we have completed this planning there is a chance that we may have a limited number of tickets available for public sale."

Fans are permitted back in McLean Park.

The Government rule change came into affect on Wednesday.

"There are no restrictions on the number of people that can attend an event at a venue, for example at a stadium, cinema or theatre — as long as everyone can safely stay 1 metre apart," the new restriction read.

"This includes indoor and outdoor event facilities, and both ticketed and non-ticketed events."

McLean Park has a capacity for over 19,000 people which means, even under the new restrictions, a large crowd could potentially attend Saturday's Ranfurly Shield match.

It is understood every second row would have to be blocked off to cater for the new rule and people would have to sit a couple of seats apart.

Tasman have never won the Ranfurly Shield and are making the trip to Napier to face the Hawke's Bay Magpies - who currently hold the shield - on Saturday at 4.35pm.

Tasman fans have even chartered three flights to take them directly from Nelson to Napier for the game - with the tickets selling out in 48 hours.

That includes over 50 Tasman supporters who will arrive on Saturday onboard the Originair flights.

The wider Tasman and Marlborough region has not enjoyed a successful challenge of the shield in almost 50 years when Marlborough last won it in 1973.

Tasman Rugby Union CEO Lyndon Bray said the captain from that 1973/74 Marlborough side, Raymond Sutherland, had spoken to the players this week in an impassioned speech.

"He came across from Blenheim to Nelson and addressed the team in what was an incredibly emotional and passionate speech. It was something very special," he said.

"To bring it here would be incredible but the first thing we have to focus on is to get the job done and respect that we will be playing a bloody good side."