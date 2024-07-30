The arrival of more volunteer drivers during the past year couldn’t have come at a better time, she says.

”We’ve been so busy and some days it’s a challenge to transport clients needing a ride to the hospital or their GP clinic. I’m hoping we can get a second vehicle, which will be needed soon.

”The goal is to have a team of about 20 volunteer drivers and assistants.”

Linda Hoani, Whangārei Health Shuttle team leader, with volunteer driver Jim Simper. The donated vehicle can accommodate people with wheelchair needs and mobility issues.

Caroline Davis, the Whangārei Area Committee chairwoman, says: ”By the end of the first 12 months, Linda was holding the fort as sole driver for the service, five days a week, for which we are very grateful”.

A large recruitment campaign was carried out early last year to find new drivers to support Linda. Once the team grew Linda was asked to be their team leader.

In 2023, the health shuttle transported more than 1610 clients to their health-related appointments. In 2022, 548 clients were transported.

Linda is assisted by Jim Simper, “one of our valued drivers” who helps her and the service by attending regularly and reporting to the Whangārei Hone Hato St John Area Committee meetings on the health shuttle service.

Hato Hone St John operates 52 health shuttles throughout Aotearoa New Zealand – with more than 92 vehicles in the fleet.

The service is delivered by a volunteer workforce of more than 785 people – with the support of 18 paid staff members.

The health shuttle service can accommodate people with wheelchair needs and mobility issues and operates Monday to Friday, except on public holidays.

Passengers, however, need to get in and out of the vehicle with minimal assistance.

Bookings need to be made at least 24 hours before an appointment.

For more information visit stjohn.org.nz or call 0800 9252 672.



