St John ambulance staff strike called off after agreement reached

A planned St John staff strike has been cancelled. Photo / Bevan Conley

By RNZ

A planned strike by some St John paramedics and ambulance workers has been called off.

Hundreds of St John staff who are First Union members had been preparing to walk off the job for 24 hours tomorrow over failed pay negotiations.

First Union now says a pay agreement has been reached.

A second strike planned for Saturday has also been cancelled.

A joint press release from First Union and St John Ambulance states: "The new agreement will see the full implementation of the independent pay review commissioned by St John while ensuring that no staff member will earn less than they would have from a previous agreement to implement 25 [per cent] penal rates for nights and weekends for a transitional period.

"The St John Board have approved their executive team's request to increase the ambulance service operating deficit by a further $1 million to enable this settlement.

"Concerns that were raised during bargaining about pay progression for existing call handlers and dispatchers have also been resolved as part of the offer."

The press release goes on to state: "St John says it is pleased to have been able to avoid strike action for the public while continuing constructive discussions with First Union colleagues to reach an agreement that suits all parties.

"We are very pleased to reward our people with the full implementation of the independent pay review. This is an historic and significant pay correction for our people."