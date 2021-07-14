St John ambulance service stretched to breaking point: Emergency operations centre set up to cope

St John's ambulance service has been struggling to cope with a surge in winter illnesses. Photo / File

Ambulance services have been stretched to breaking point over the past week leading to St John declaring a "level 2 major incident".

"Over the past months ambulance operations have been experiencing intermittent but persistent episodes where demand has exceeded resourcing. We always expect to have peaks and troughs but over the past week demand has been consistently high," St John national deputy chief executive of ambulance operations Dan Ohs said in a major incident notice sent to staff.

Last week saw the highest number of 111 calls and emergency ambulance service incidents since records began, he said. There had also been "significant" demand for its patient transfer service.

While St John anticipated an increase in demand due to winter illnesses, the increase has been "more profound than anticipated", Ohs said.

Because of that St John had decided to set up an emergency operations centre in Auckland from 4pm today.

Ohs said its purpose would be to make sure districts were able to support each other well during the period of high demand.

The centre would operate from 8.30am to 7.30pm daily to start with and focus on the pressures in emergency ambulance services and patient transfers in Auckland.

It would take 24 hours for the centre to become fully operational, he said.

"To facilitate this we have declared a level two major incident, giving the emergency operations centre the mandate it needs to operate effectively."

This comes as hospitals around the country report record levels of winter sickness among children.

The number of children seeking hospital care for the highly contagious respiratory syncytial virus has spiked over the past month seeing hospitals turn play rooms into extra space for beds, call in extra staff and bans on children visiting patients in hospitals.

ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research) data shows weekly visits to our six main hospitals for RSV had more than doubled in the past week, from 204 to 538 presentations. Only 34 cases were recorded between April to September last year.