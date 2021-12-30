Springfield rest home fire: Critically-injured man dies in Rotorua Hospital

Fire crews were called to Cantabria Lifecare & Village around 9.40pm on Wednesday. Photo / Google

A critically-injured elderly man has died after a room caught fire at a rest home near Rotorua.

Two fire crews were called to Cantabria Lifecare & Village in Springfield around 9.40pm on Wednesday.

Police said the 73-year-old died in Rotorua Hospital this morning.

A spokesperson said emergency services including fire, ambulance and police staff responded to the blaze.

"The man was taken to Rotorua Hospital last night in a critical condition but sadly died this morning," said the spokesperson.

The dead man was the only person injured in the fire.

The death was being reported to the Coroner.

Police were now working with the fire investigator to understand the circumstances of the blaze.

The fire was already out when the firefighters arrived, said Northern Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Josh Pennefather.

"One person has sustained burns," he said. "A fire investigator will be returning this morning."

St John sent a helicopter and two ambulances to the Old Taupo Rd facility.

One patient was treated and taken to Rotorua Hospital in a critical condition, a spokesperson said.

Cantabria Lifecare & Village has 236 beds and provides geriatric, medical, physical, intellectual and dementia care, according to the Ministry of Health.