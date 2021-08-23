Spreading his flippers: Seal basks beside Hastings road after swimming kilometres upstream

The seal lolls in the grass a short distance from the Chesterhope Bridge, in the sun of an early Spring day in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

A large and apparently aging seal had today taken up resident near a popular river and stream reserve about 8km from the sea and beside a busy Napier-Hastings highway just north of Hastings.

The seal lolled throughout the morning in to the early afternoon on the eastern side of the road near the Pakowhai Regional Park, in an area bounded by Farndon and Pakowhai roads and the Whakatu Arterial, the Ngaruroro River and the Raupare Strea, and just south of the Chesterhope Bridge.

It's about 8km upstream from Clive, where a seal was seen in the Clive River at the weekend.

In a much different climatic phase of the calendar, a seal made its way about 28km upstream to a Twyford farm in early February last year, when temperatures were hitting highs of over 30 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Hastings about 1pm today was just over 14deg.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) had been advised, and while no information was initially available, the department has advised people not to get too close to the mammals.

The Covid-19 lockdown meant there were fewer people around and the seal was able to remain in its own solitary bubble.