Sport Thought: Conbrio Northland Sports Awards finalists named

Northland’s most outstanding sportspeople will be acknowledged for their sporting achievements when the 2022 Conbrio Northland Sports Awards are presented virtually online on Wednesday, March 22.
Twelve sporting codes nominated 28 people for the region’s premier sports awards, with 20 finalists recently announced after being selected by the judging panel.
The achievements being recognised are reflective of the timeframe between October 1, 2021 and October 30, 2022, with Northland’s Regional Sports Organisations or National Sports Organisations being asked to nominate their top Northland female, male and junior athletes and their top team, along with those who have given outstanding long service to their sport.
The winners of the Fireco Sportswoman Award, Fireco Sportsman Award and the Team of the Year Award are then eligible for the overall Conbrio Supreme Award. Three Northland sportspeople will also be inducted into the Northland Legends of Sport on the night.
A feature of the finalist list is the prominence of the relatively minor sports of waka ama and lawn bowls. Waka ama features in the Team, Sportsman (x2) and Service to Sport awards, while lawn bowls has finalists in the Team (x2), Sportswoman and Sportsman awards.
The Community Impact Award, supported by Pak’nSave Whangarei, will also be presented, showcasing some of the amazing play, active recreation and sporting initiatives occurring around Northland. The purpose of the Community Impact Award is to identify, celebrate, promote and encourage collaborative community projects which have a positive impact in and on their communities through play, active recreation and sport. There have been nine wonderful nominations which will be highlighted on the night.
The three inductees into the Northland Legends of Sport will join 32 previous Northland sportspeople who have represented Northland and New Zealand with distinction on the world sporting stage.
The Conbrio Northland Sports Awards will be held on Wednesday, March 22, starting at 7.30pm on the Sport Northland Facebook page.
A full list of the finalists follows:
Team of the Year
Kensington Women’s Champion Fours - Lawn Bowls
Onerahi Men’s Fours - Lawn Bowls
Herberts on Tour - Waka Ama
Brian Maunsell Service to Sport
Brian Johnston and Peter Crawford - Cricket
Vicki Gribble - Hockey
Anna Pospisil (posthumous) - Waka Ama
Garry Frew Memorial Junior Sportsperson of the Year
Hayden Ganley - Hockey
Kyren Andrew - Para-cycling
Toby Bell - Rugby
Daniel Hammond -Tennis
Emily Dainty - Trampoline
Fireco Sportswoman of the Year
Lani Daniels - Boxing
Patricia Murray - Lawn Bowls
Krystal Murray - Rugby
Fireco Sportsman of the Year
Tu Kaha Cooper - Basketball
Mason Reed - Clay Target Shooting
Tim Southee - Cricket
Dean McMurchy - Lawn Bowls
Jason Reti - Waka Ama
Tupuria King - Waka Ama