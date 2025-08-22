Advertisement
Sport NZ urged to keep transgender guidelines, Government removes them

RNZ
3 mins to read

Sport NZ urged the Government not to scrap its transgender inclusion guidelines, but they were removed. Photo / Mark Papalii, RNZ

By Lillian Hanly and Craig McCulloch of RNZ

Sport NZ urged the Government not to scrap its guidelines for the inclusion of transgender people in community sport, but ministers did so anyway, citing the coalition agreement with New Zealand First.

The Government directed the Crown entity

