Speeds in Wigram may be reduced, Christchurch City Council proposing number of changes

Housing in Wigram. Photo / Supplied

A raft of changes to speed limits in Wigram has been proposed with the community encouraged to give feedback.

Residents are being asked to share their views on a draft plan to reduce speed limits in the area, including several subdivisions, Lodestar Avenue, Stark Drive and The Runway at The Landing.

The biggest proposed speed change is for The Runway at The Landing, with a 30km limit replacing the present 50km.

A reduction in speed from 60km to 50km in Awatea Road (from Wigram Road to Wilmers Road) and Wigram Road (Awatea Road to Hayton Road), along with Owaka Road (Awatea Road to Zinnia Way) and Wilmers Road (Awatea Road to Little Gem Road) is also in the draft plan.

Wigram Skies, Broken Run, Awatea Park, Awatea Green and Magnolia Estate subdivisions, along with the business area of Lodestar Avenue and Stark Drive may be reduced from 50km to 40km.

The Christchurch City Council is also proposing to install P60 restrictions in the shopping section at The Landing to help customers find car spaces throughout the day in the busy central area, and in Skyhawk Road to keep the cycle lanes clear.

People can provide feedback on the draft safer speed plans via the council's Have Your Say webpage, with the deadline for submissions being November 18.

A final decision is due in December, with any changes in place by the end of January next year

Council transport operations manager Steffan Thomas said the safer speeds will benefit residents in a growing and very popular area of the city.

"Many families, along with several businesses, have moved to the wider Wigram area and we are very conscious of the need to ensure that speed limits support a safer environment,"

"Speed determines both the likelihood of a crash occurring and the severity of the outcome. Regardless of what causes a crash, whether people walk away or are carried away will depend on the speed the vehicles are travelling."