A 72-year-old man was hit by a car in New Plymouth on December 15, 2021. Photo / NZME

A 72-year-old was hit by a speeding and unwarranted car driven by a distracted driver with an "iffy" history on the roads, a court has heard.

The man had just parked his car and was making his way across Tarahua Rd in New Plymouth when Keegan Shepherd-Strong, 24, ploughed into him with his vehicle and knocked him to the ground.

According to a police summary of facts, Shepherd-Strong was in a rush to get home on the morning of December 15, 2021.

He was driving at around 15km/h more than the road's 50km/h speed limit in overcast weather and on a damp road.

As he came around a right-hand bend and onto a straight piece of road, he spotted the man and slammed on his brakes.

But his efforts were in vain and the man was struck by Shepherd-Strong's vehicle.

The man was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital where he was treated for four broken bones in his hand and a knock to the head.

Shepherd-Strong was very remorseful for his actions, the summary of facts said.

In explanation to police, he admitted to speeding and said that he had become distracted.

When he looked up, he saw the man but was unable to brake in time, he told police.

Shepherd-Strong was driving a vehicle that had not had a warrant of fitness since January 2020.

Keegan Shepherd-Strong appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday. Photo / Tara Shaskey

At the time of the crash, he was issued with an infringement notice for the expired warrant and charged with careless or inconsiderate vehicle operation causing injury.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced in New Plymouth District Court on the charge.

Community Magistrate Sherida Cooper said Shepherd-Strong already had an "iffy" driving history, which included two excess breath-alcohol convictions – one for a person under the age of 20 and one as an adult.

Shepherd-Strong and the man had met after the incident as part of the restorative justice process.

Cooper said it had been a successful conference and the man was pleased Shepherd-Strong had taken responsibility for his actions and reflected on how he could become a better driver.

Shepherd-Strong was convicted on the charge, disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay the man $500 emotional harm reparation.

"What you need to do is make good on your commitment to improving your driving so that next time you get behind the wheel, because I understand you're not driving at the moment, you're going to be far more aware of what you're doing," Cooper told him.