Mediators increase efforts to gain a cease-fire in Gaza before more innocent civilians are harmed. Today also marks the two year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A Waimate local has died at the Canterbury town’s rodeo on Saturday of a suspected medical event.

The Herald understands the death at the Waimate A&P showgrounds was outside of the rodeo area and not linked to the day’s action.

Police and ambulance were called to the showgrounds about 4.50pm. They are treating the death as a sudden medical event.

It is understood the deceased is a well known Waimate local.