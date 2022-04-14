Queenstown is set to be the busiest holiday destination this Easter as 125,000 Air New Zealand passengers fly to all points across New Zealand . Photo / Queenstown NZ

Around 125,000 people are set to take off for holiday destinations by plane this Easter, with Queenstown set to be the busiest spot in New Zealand.

Air New Zealand says travellers are taking to the air early, with many hitting the skies today as easing Covid restrictions see people travel around the country.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty said thousands were making short-hop flights over the holidays. It also coincided with the first break where Australians could freely move around New Zealand.

"Across the whole Easter Weekend, around 125,000 customers are travelling to see friends and whānau – many to our beautiful regions and tourist hotspots," said Geraghty.

Many were hitting the skies early today to make the most of the long weekend.

"Easter is gearing up to be a huge weekend for customers wanting to squeeze in one more getaway before winter," said Geraghty.

"It's also the first Easter in a while where our Australian neighbours can join us for the holidays – which makes this an extra special time. While holiday periods are always 'choc-full' on our network, this Easter will be spectacularly busy with a giant leap in short-hop bookings."

Regional hotspots such as Queenstown, Nelson and Napier were expected to have a bumper Easter – a welcome sight for tourism business operators across Aotearoa, she said.

The 10 busiest destinations over the four-day break included Queenstown at top spot, followed by Nelson, Dunedin, Napier, Palmerston North, Tauranga, Hamilton, New Plymouth, Invercargill and Blenheim.

Those travelling by plane were encouraged to allow plenty of time to get to the airport.

This week saw the borders relaxed to select international arrivals with vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents able to enter New Zealand and self-test on arrival.

On May 1 vaccinated visitors from visa waiver countries, and visitors from other countries who already hold a visitor visa will be able to enter New Zealand.