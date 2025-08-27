SPCA Nelson feline attendant Carmen Torrance was injured trying to retrieve animals let loose during a night raid of the shelter. Boris the cat (inset) was among the animals released and was still missing. Photo / NZME composite
An SPCA worker was injured by a cat while scrambling to retrieve shelter animals released by a man who didn’t like the idea of them being caged.
Carmen Torrance was among staff at the SPCA in Nelson, along with police and neighbours, who spent hours searching for missing cats anddogs after the night raid in February, in which the man released animals from crates and cages and cut a fence open.
Police said every animal at the centre was released, resulting not only in the worker being injured, but emergency vet bookings being needed for many animals after they gorged themselves on food and after mixing with non-desexed animals.
A Bullmastiff Rottweiler cross named Simba was among the dogs roaming Nelson that the SPCA believed were a bite risk to the public.
“Her presence and some treats helped coax him to safety.”
The man, who was arrested and charged with burglary but can’t be named for legal reasons, told the police he freed the animals because he did not like them being caged.
He was recently found not guilty in the Nelson District Court on the grounds of insanity. He was subsequently acquitted and ordered to receive inpatient psychiatric treatment.
He told NZME through his lawyer Mark Dollimore that he wanted the public to know that in his mind, at the time, he felt he was doing something kind and he was motivated by helping the animals to freedom.
Dollimore said the man was an animal lover and had not gone to the SPCA with the intent of doing something criminal.
