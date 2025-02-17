Advertisement
Nelson SPCA staff devastated, appeal for sightings after dogs, cat stolen in night raid

A Nelson pet shelter is “devastated” after three of its “beloved” animals were stolen in an overnight raid.

SPCA Nelson-Marlborough said it was working with police to find the cat and two dogs after its Nelson shelter was raided between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Boris the cat is "friendly and loves to chat", according to the shelter. Photo / SPCA Nelson-Marlborough
“We are devastated to report that after a break-in at the Nelson SPCA overnight from the 16th to the 17th, three of our beloved animals are now missing.

”We continue to work with police and currently focused on finding these missing cats and dogs," the SPCA posted.

Frankie is "high energy, friendly and loves meeting new people". Photo / SPCA Nelson-Marlborough
The SPCA identified the missing animals as Frankie, an 18-month-old black-and-white Labrador-collie hybrid male; Simba, an 8-month-old tan Bullmastiff; and the cat as Boris, a 5-year-old domestic black male.

Frankie was described as “high energy and friendly”, while Simba was “shy”. Boris was described as a “friendly” cat who “loves to chat”.

Residents have been told not to approach Simba the bullmastiff, who is described as "shy and nervous around people". Photo / SPCA Nelson-Marlborough
The SPCA warned people not to approach Simba, but to contact the shelter or local council immediately if they saw him.

“If you have any information or have seen any of these animals, please get in touch with us right away. Your help is crucial in bringing them home safely.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

