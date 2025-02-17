New Zealand's connectivity issues are in the spotlight and Huntly Power Station stocks up to prevent winter shortfall.

A Nelson pet shelter is “devastated” after three of its “beloved” animals were stolen in an overnight raid.

SPCA Nelson-Marlborough said it was working with police to find the cat and two dogs after its Nelson shelter was raided between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Boris the cat is "friendly and loves to chat", according to the shelter. Photo / SPCA Nelson-Marlborough

“We are devastated to report that after a break-in at the Nelson SPCA overnight from the 16th to the 17th, three of our beloved animals are now missing.

”We continue to work with police and currently focused on finding these missing cats and dogs," the SPCA posted.