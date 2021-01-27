SPCA Whanganui calling for public help after box of puppies dumped

The nine puppies were found at the North Mole in Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

A box of newborn puppies has been dumped at a Whanganui beach and SPCA Whanganui is seeking help to find out where they came from.

The box of nine puppies was discovered at the North Mole on Tuesday afternoon by a person who was on a lunch break.

SPCA area manager Danny Auger estimated the puppies were less than a day old when they were discovered.

"He could hear a squeaking and followed the noise to a box – quite a distinctive medical fluids box which had nine newborn puppies inside. Our vets have estimated that they were likely born the night before, making them less than 24 hours old when found."

Auger said they are eager to find the mother dog, who could now be facing health issues such as mastitis and the likelihood of getting pregnant again in the near future.

SPCA area manager Danny Auger thinks the medical box the puppies were in may help someone identify the person who dumped them. Photo / Supplied

One positive outcome of the situation was when, after a late night for the SPCA team health checking and bottle-feeding, the litter was welcomed by another dog, Nanook, at the SPCA, Auger said.

She was weaning her own litter and could be a potential surrogate for the vulnerable pups.

"She was so excited at the sight of them and has accepted them, and is feeding them well. Unfortunately, the smallest of the litter passed away [on Wednesday] morning but the rest are thriving, though it is of course still very early days."

While it has turned out alright for the puppies, Auger asks anyone who can help in any way to come forward if they have information who may have dumped the puppies.

"It could have been worse for these pups if they weren't found when they were."

Anyone with any information or knowledge is encouraged to contact the SPCA, phone 06 345 3369 or email wanganui.info@spca.nz