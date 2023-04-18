SPCA slams Canterbury hunting event sending children off to shoot cats

NZ guest list revealed for King Charles III coronation, inflation still grips Kiwis and pressure in the health system is burning out medical doctors at almost twice the rate of other professions in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Organisers of a Canterbury hunting competition have acknowledged public concerns around a new feral cat category, where young teens are encouraged to shoot as many feral cats as possible.

Among concerns are the SPCA, which has spoken out in “extreme concern” about the competition encouraging children to hunt cats.

As reported by Stuff, the North Canterbury Hunting Competition is an annual fundraiser for Rotherham School and pool, yesterday the tournament announced a new junior section.

According to the section, hunters aged 14 or younger have until late June to kill as many feral cats as they can - whoever kills the most wins $250.

It’s a fundraiser with a good cause but has left residents with concerns over the teens’ abilities to discern feral cats from domestic ones.

In a statement, the SPCA condemned the hunting competition’s category, claiming impossibility for children to tell the difference between a feral, stray or “a frightened domestic cat.

“Organisers have stated that cats will be scanned for the presence of a microchip to identify pet cats, however, this will be done after the animal has been shot and killed,” the statement said.

The SPCA pointed out that in hunting events such as the North Canterbury one, air rifles are typically used, which increases the likelihood of pain and suffering in the prolonged death of animals.

SPCA inspectorate team leader Sam Cairns said the cases of cats being shot in Canterbury aren’t uncommon.

The most recent example was only yesterday.

“[We] received a cat into our care from North Canterbury with an air rifle pellet wound,” he said in a statement.

“It passed away from sepsis and looked to be an owned cat.”

Cairns said the SPCA was investigating this particular case, as it could be a breach of the Animal Welfare Act.

“These are very sad situations, causing a painful death for the cat and distress to those who’ve lost a pet.”

Calling into NZME’s Canterbury Mornings, Canterbury resident Bernie said the format of the competition left him feeling uneasy.

“With the format of trying to get as many animals as you can, I think it will alter the judgement of if a cat is feral or someone’s pet,” he said.

“These little townships, people’s cats are always out during the day looking for lizards and birds, so you do sympathise with [those concerned].”

Organisers said the competitors will be under adult supervision and urged to stay away from small rural towns to avoid this issue.