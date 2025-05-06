He said he had not contacted a vet or SPCA because he could not afford it.

The SPCA head has said Mike’s suffering was entirely avoidable, and described the case as “heartbreaking” and “tragic”.

Today, Mike’s owner appeared in Invercargill District Court for sentencing for failing to ensure his dog received treatment to alleviate unnecessary pain or distress.

According to a statement by SPCA, the Invercargill City Council Animal Control Officers went to his property in June 2023.

Mike was discovered dead inside a kennel.

Mike, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was found dead in his kennel. Photo / SPCA

The SPCA was contacted, and inspectors executed a search warrant the next day.

Mike had been tethered in the same spot for an extended period, with a rusted chain connecting him to the kennel, and the ground completely worn down in the area he was restricted to, the SPCA statement detailed.

His body was in poor condition, emaciated with his ribs, spine, and pelvis clearly visible.

A post-mortem confirmed Mike had the lowest possible body condition score, with all fat reserves depleted, indicating he was starved over several weeks.

As a result, the owner, who the SPCA did not name in its statement, was sentenced to 200 hours of community work.

He was also ordered to pay reparation of $233.88 for vet costs and $500 towards legal costs, and was disqualified from owning dogs for five years.

After the sentencing, SPCA chief executive officer Todd Westwood said the case was a tragic example of neglect that could have been prevented.

“Mike’s suffering was entirely avoidable. This case is a clear reminder that if an animal is unwell, seeking veterinary care is not optional, it’s a basic responsibility of pet ownership,” he said.

“The prolonged tethering of dogs is totally unacceptable and heartbreaking, that is why SPCA successfully advocated for stronger regulations to end this cruel practice and ensure no dog has to endure the same tragic fate as Mike.”

The SPCA said tethering impacted the lives of thousands of dogs across the country, and new regulations to address it would be released later this year.

Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.