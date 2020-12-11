Southward Car Museum adds legacy room in honour of Sir Len Southward

Pride of place. Sir Len Southward's ABC motorcycle. Photo / David Haxton

A missing but important piece now features in the famous Southward Car Museum jigsaw.

While the museum attracts people near and far to see the vast array of motor vehicles from throughout the decades, there has been very little about the man who started it.

Until now.

A legacy room, which highlights the life and times of the late Sir Len Southward, has opened.

The room, prominently located when people enter the museum, comprises touchscreens giving a timeline of Sir Len's life, video footage with headsets, a variety of photographs and a lot of memorabilia.

"We tried to answer the question of who was Len and how did he make his money," museum manager Craig Andrews said.

"Those are the questions that everyone asks us.

"We never really had anything on that, we had a couple of pictures of him, so this is about what he did and who he was.

"It is quite an expansive place so you can get a lot of people in there."

Inside the legacy room. Photo / David Haxton

Pride of place is Sir Len's first motorcycle, an ABC, which he assembled from new, at the age of 15, while working at Inglis Bros and Co.

By chance it came into his possession many years later when he restored it to its present condition.

Sir Len was born on September 20, 1905, in Wellington, to parents Philip and Elizabeth, who had left England a few years earlier for a new life in New Zealand.

Growing up he developed a strong passion for riding and repairing motorcycles.

By 1919, the age of 13, he had left school and started work as a messenger boy for truck and motorcycle importers Inglis Bros and Co.

A few years later, in 1921, he was working with Rogers and Hall, to pursue his interest in the mechanical side of motorcycling, then three months later he moved to Indian motorcycle agents Sutherland and Rankine.

Looking at the legacy room. Photo / David Haxton

In 1926 Sir Len and Jack Pettengell created their own motorcycle repair business Southward and Pettengell Motorcycle Engineers, before Sir Len took it over by himself.

Sir Len opened his new business, a repairs shop, called Southward Motors, in 1935, before things really changed in 1939.

With import controls creating a countrywide shortage in parts, Sir Len became inspired by an acquittance Barney Allan's philosophy that it "made more business sense to make something new than to repair something second-hand".

Sir Len saw a gap in the market and started making truck rear vision mirrors, then pram wheels, before building a rolling tube mill which saw the business take off creating various products.

Sir Len Southward. Photo / Supplied

By 1945 the Southward team built their first continuous operation tube mill and a year later the first Southward exhaust pipes were produced.

With the Southward Engineering business well established in Wellington, it allowed Sir Len to put time into his passion for speed into racing speedboats.

His speedboat Redhead won various competitions and he also powered it across Wellington harbour, on February 22, 1953, to become the first person in Australasia to exceed 100mph (160km/h) on water — he reached 101.26mph (162km/h).

Redhead would set a new Australasian water speed record in 1956 at Point England, Auckland, reaching 109.9mph (176km/h).

Going on rallies in restored cars with his wife Vera was also enjoyable and they won various awards.

Lady Vera and Sir Len Southward. Photo / Supplied

His car collection had been steadily growing and by 1969, soon after he retired to let his sons Roy and John take over the business, he had a collection of 30 with most on display at the factory in Seaview.

By 1971 ground was broken on the new Southward Car Museum site, in Otaihanga, but it wasn't until 1977, because of council consent delays, that construction was given the green light.

Southward Car Museum was officially opened on December 22, 1979, and now comprises about 450 motor vehicles.

Southward Car Museum. Photo / David Haxton

Sir Len, who was knighted by the Queen in 1986 for his service to the community, especially the disabled, died on February 19, 2004, aged 98.

His beloved wife Vera died a few years ago and she left money to create the legacy room which is named after the couple.