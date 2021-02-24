Southland highway blocked after truck crash, one seriously injured

Emergency services were called to the crash on Lower Hollyford Rd, near the Te Anau Milford Highway, at about 1pm. Photo / NZH

One person has been seriously injured in a crash on a Southland highway.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Lower Hollyford Rd, near the Te Anau Milford Highway at about 1pm.

Police were notified that a truck had left the road.

"One person appears to be seriously injured and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised, a police spokesperson said.

The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

St John referred all questions to police.