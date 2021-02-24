Website of the Year

Southland highway blocked after truck crash, one seriously injured

Emergency services were called to the crash on Lower Hollyford Rd, near the Te Anau Milford Highway, at about 1pm. Photo / NZH

One person has been seriously injured in a crash on a Southland highway.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Lower Hollyford Rd, near the Te Anau Milford Highway at about 1pm.

Police were notified that a truck had left the road.

"One person appears to be seriously injured and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised, a police spokesperson said.

The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

St John referred all questions to police.