Southland highway blocked after truck crash, one seriously injured

One person has been seriously injured in a crash on a Southland highway.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Lower Hollyford Rd, near the Te Anau Milford Highway at about 1pm.
Police were notified that a truck had left the road.
"One person appears to be seriously injured and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised, a police spokesperson said.
The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
St John referred all questions to police.