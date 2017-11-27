The boat carrying the dead crewman arrived at port in Invercargill on Monday afternoon. Image / Google Maps

A Southland fishing boat has arrived at port with one dead Chinese crewman on board after an incident at sea.

Police were notified on Friday that a male had sustained injuries while working on board a vessel in the Southern Ocean and died subsequently, a police spokesperson told the Herald.

The boat docked at Bluff around 2pm on Monday afternoon.

Last month the Coroner found the death of fisherman Kevin Thompson in 2013 was by drowning, as a result of his impairment by alcohol and drugs.

The 39-year-old had a blood-alcohol level of 267mg, more than three times the drink driving limit of 80mg.

Police are investigating the matter on behalf of the Coroner.