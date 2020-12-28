Southland crash: One dead, one critical after collision between motorcycle and truck

Emergency services at the scene of the serious crash near the Oreti River bridge. Photo / Otago Daily Times

A man has died after a crash between a truck and a motorcycle in Southland.

And a woman is reported to be in critical condition, police say.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed a helicopter transported a critically ill person to Dunedin Hospital from the crash scene, on the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway at the Oreti River Bridge.

The crash occurred at 1.30pm, near Taramoa Rd and Price Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

Emergency services at the scene said it appeared the motorcycle and a Fonterra truck had collided.

The road is closed, and diversions are in place.

A patient is transported onto the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Otago Daily Times

A police spokeswoman confirmed that the police serious crash unit had been called.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said that two fire appliances had been sent to the scene, from Wallacetown and Invercargill.

Firefighters were helping at the scene, including with traffic control, and police were heading the operations, the spokesman said.

Police said the road was expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene. Motorists should expect delays, take an alternative route or delay travel through the area.