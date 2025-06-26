Duncan William Davis, who was not a commercial fisherman, sold up to 400 punnets of kina roe. Photo / Johnny Wright
By RNZ
Three Southland commercial fishers and another man have been fined for selling thousands of dollars of black-market seafood.
Fishermen Michael Noel Hawke, 61, Stuart Teiwi Ryan, 48, and Peter George Fletcher, 32, were sentenced in the Invercargill District Court after pleading guilty to a number of charges underthe Fisheries Act.
Duncan William Davis, 39, was sentenced on two charges for selling a large amount of kina, some pāua and blue cod that he had either caught or bought from Ryan to resell.
The fines followed a larger 2023 investigation into the illegal sale of seafood, with fishery officers examining landing records and communication between the fishers, black-market suppliers and possible buyers.
Fisheries New Zealand district manager Greg Forbes said none of the fishers held permits allowing them to sell fish.
“Most commercial fishers follow the rules because they want their fishery to remain sustainable into the future – black-market sales of recreational catch is a slap in the face to the majority of commercial fishers who do the right thing,” he said.