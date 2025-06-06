Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

The Kiwi women learning ‘life-changing’ outdoor skills from boating to hunting and fishing

Bethany Reitsma
By
Senior lifestyle Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

The business offers women a safe space to learn outdoor skills. Video / Wild Chix
  • Shanel Honoré and Isabell Zitzelsberger founded Wild Chix to teach women boating, hunting and fishing skills.
  • The business empowers women by providing a safe space to learn traditionally male-dominated hobbies.
  • Participants report increased confidence and skills, enabling them to enjoy outdoor activities.

For Tauranga marine scientist Shanel Honoré, the ocean has always been her second home.

“It’s the place where I’ve always felt the safest, so my whole life has pretty much been structured around that,” she tells the Herald.

“[But] I’d walk into the fishing club - I do quite a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle