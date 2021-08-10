Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Southern right whale and calf play next to surfers at New Brighton Beach

Quick Read
Whales were spotted hanging out with surfers at New Brighton Beach in Christchurch on Sunday. Video / Jo Zervos

Whales were spotted hanging out with surfers at New Brighton Beach in Christchurch on Sunday. Video / Jo Zervos

Devon Bolger
By:

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

A southern right whale and her calf were spotted in Christchurch's New Brighton Beach, delighting surfers at the weekend.

It was captured on camera by Waitai Coastal-Burwood Community Board member Jo Zervos on Sunday.

"How amazing, the whales went right up to the surfers and circled around them with curiosity," she said in a post on social media.

Read More

The footage shows two surfers in the water with the mother and calf playing near them.

A southern right whale and her calf were spotted in Christchurch's New Brighton Beach, delighting surfers at the weekend. Photo / Jo Zervos
A southern right whale and her calf were spotted in Christchurch's New Brighton Beach, delighting surfers at the weekend. Photo / Jo Zervos