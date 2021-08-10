Southern right whale and calf play next to surfers at New Brighton Beach

A southern right whale and her calf were spotted in Christchurch's New Brighton Beach, delighting surfers at the weekend.
It was captured on camera by Waitai Coastal-Burwood Community Board member Jo Zervos on Sunday.
"How amazing, the whales went right up to the surfers and circled around them with curiosity," she said in a post on social media.
The footage shows two surfers in the water with the mother and calf playing near them.