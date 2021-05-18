Southern Motorway crashes causing delays for Auckland motorists

Two crashes are causing delays for motorists on Auckland's Southern Motorway this afternoon.
A multi-car crash is blocking the right southbound lane just after the Princes St off-ramp.
NZTA is asking motorists to pass the scene with care and be prepared for delays.
Another crash is blocking the right southbound lane just after the Penrose Rd overbridge.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"Pass the scene with care and be prepared for some delays."
And a third crash which is now clear of lanes is slowing northbound traffic on the Southern Motorway just after Market Rd. Motorists are asked to pass the scene with care and expect some delays until this crash can be fully cleared.