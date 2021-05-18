Southern Motorway crashes causing delays for Auckland motorists

Crashes on the Southern Motorway are causing delays for Auckland motorist this afternoon. Photo / NZTA

Crashes on the Southern Motorway are causing delays for Auckland motorist this afternoon. Photo / NZTA

Two crashes are causing delays for motorists on Auckland's Southern Motorway this afternoon.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 3:40PM

A multi-car crash is blocking the right southbound lane just after the Princes St off-ramp on the #SouthernMwy. Pass the scene with care and be prepared for delays. #EyesOnTheRoad. ^MF pic.twitter.com/5rIPb0aNio — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 18, 2021

A multi-car crash is blocking the right southbound lane just after the Princes St off-ramp.

NZTA is asking motorists to pass the scene with care and be prepared for delays.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 3:30PM

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane just after the Penrose Rd overbridge. Pass the scene with care and be prepared for some delays. #EyesOnTheRoad. ^MF pic.twitter.com/ljrEXHCJTw — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 18, 2021

Another crash is blocking the right southbound lane just after the Penrose Rd overbridge.

"Pass the scene with care and be prepared for some delays."

And a third crash which is now clear of lanes is slowing northbound traffic on the Southern Motorway just after Market Rd. Motorists are asked to pass the scene with care and expect some delays until this crash can be fully cleared.