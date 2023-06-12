A crash on the Southern Motorway has created headaches for morning commuters, with delays in south Auckland.
Waka Kotahi confirmed shortly after 7 this morning a crash has occurred on State Highway 1′s right southbound lanes, with both blocked between Takanini and Papakura.
“Expect delays and pass with care,” an update said.
SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:55AM— Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 12, 2023
Due to a crash on #SH1 the two right southbound lanes are blocked between Takanini and Papakura. Expect delays and pass with care.^HJ pic.twitter.com/hhbq7HPrRL
The crash was cleared 10 minutes later, however, delays appear to be slowing traffic as far south as Drury and far north as Manurewa, with a little breathing room near Auckland’s Botanical Gardens.
Just ahead north, 12-minute delays are impacting motorway commuters in Manukau due to congestion.
At 7.05am, a truck that was at a potential risk of being overheight ended up partially blocking a section of a lane heading into the Waterview Tunnel.
The State Highway 20 blockage is still an issue for northbound commuters.
Waka Kotahi has urged drivers to merge with care.