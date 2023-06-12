WorkSafe admits its absence in a forestry fatality has resulted in crucial details missing, ED harassment nearly doubles and former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection to missing campaign funds in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A crash on the Southern Motorway has created headaches for morning commuters, with delays in south Auckland.

Waka Kotahi confirmed shortly after 7 this morning a crash has occurred on State Highway 1′s right southbound lanes, with both blocked between Takanini and Papakura.

“Expect delays and pass with care,” an update said.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:55AM

Due to a crash on #SH1 the two right southbound lanes are blocked between Takanini and Papakura. Expect delays and pass with care.^HJ pic.twitter.com/hhbq7HPrRL — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 12, 2023

The crash was cleared 10 minutes later, however, delays appear to be slowing traffic as far south as Drury and far north as Manurewa, with a little breathing room near Auckland’s Botanical Gardens.

Just ahead north, 12-minute delays are impacting motorway commuters in Manukau due to congestion.

At 7.05am, a truck that was at a potential risk of being overheight ended up partially blocking a section of a lane heading into the Waterview Tunnel.

The State Highway 20 blockage is still an issue for northbound commuters.

Waka Kotahi has urged drivers to merge with care.