Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Southern Motorway crash causes delays for morning commuters

NZ Herald
Quick Read
WorkSafe admits its absence in a forestry fatality has resulted in crucial details missing, ED harassment nearly doubles and former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection to missing campaign funds in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A crash on the Southern Motorway has created headaches for morning commuters, with delays in south Auckland.

Waka Kotahi confirmed shortly after 7 this morning a crash has occurred on State Highway 1′s right southbound lanes, with both blocked between Takanini and Papakura.

“Expect delays and pass with care,” an update said.

The crash was cleared 10 minutes later, however, delays appear to be slowing traffic as far south as Drury and far north as Manurewa, with a little breathing room near Auckland’s Botanical Gardens.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Just ahead north, 12-minute delays are impacting motorway commuters in Manukau due to congestion.

At 7.05am, a truck that was at a potential risk of being overheight ended up partially blocking a section of a lane heading into the Waterview Tunnel.

The State Highway 20 blockage is still an issue for northbound commuters.

Waka Kotahi has urged drivers to merge with care.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand