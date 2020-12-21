Southern Motorway crash: Car flips, police trying to locate vehicle that crossed two lanes

Police are at the scene on the Southern Motorway, north-bound near Otahuhu. Photo / NZTA

A car has flipped on the Southern Motorway causing traffic delays for motorists in peak hour.

Police are now trying to locate a fleeing driver.

The crash, northbound near Otahuhu, occurred at at 5.42am when a vehicle crossed two lanes, causing another two cars to collide, one of which has flipped, police said.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 6:00AM

A crash is blocking the two right lanes citybound after Princes St. Expect delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/KN2d0nUSTK — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 21, 2020

The vehicle which crossed the two lanes left the scene and police are trying to locate the driver.

No one has been seriously injured.

All three lanes are open but there are delays for motorists.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 6:35AM

With a crash still blocking one lane citybound after Princes St travel times via SH1 are significantly higher than via WRR. Consider travelling Manukau to City via SH20/16. Visit https://t.co/4pLpbojqS9 to check current travel times. ^TP pic.twitter.com/9LJZpIMniA — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 21, 2020

The New Zealand Transport Agency said travel times via State highway 1 are "significantly higher". It asked motorists to consider travelling from Manukau to the city via SH20/16.

Earlier, NZTA said a crash is blocking a lane on SH1, just south of Wellsford currently. Motorists were asked to delay their journey until cleared or allow extra time.

There was also a breakdown on the Harbour Bridge which blocked a northbound lane.