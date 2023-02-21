Cash grants for farmers and growers' Cyclone Gabrielle recovery, stranded Cook Strait ferry passengers and borehole drilling resumes at Pike River in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A mass rescue operation involving at least 110 people competing in an ultra-marathon event is currently under way as heavy rain is causing the Arrow River to rise.

The Rescue Coordination Centre says it was first alerted to a developing situation following a beacon activation in Macetown, near Arrowtown at 1am today.

Eight further personal locator beacons have since been activated.

Operations manager Michael Clulow said six people have been flown to Queenstown Lakes Hospital and are suffering from mild hypothermia.

Clulow said communication has been established with the race management and RCCNZ is focusing on finding out where people are, and what their support needs may be.

”At this stage the majority of competitors and staff have been accounted for and are safe at the Macetown Camp area.”

He said the priority of the ongoing response is reconciling the number of people in the area and confirming they are safe.

”There is inclement weather in the area, and the six who have been evacuated so far were suffering from mild hypothermia.”





The Southern Lakes Ultra started on Sunday, February 19, and is a seven-day, six-stage race through the Southern Lakes in Central Otago.

In a statement on the race’s Facebook page, coordinator Emily Sutton said all runners were accounted for and safe.

“I am in great communication with multiple organisations and agencies and at this stage all athletes are safe, well and accounted for. Rescue operations NZ are sending individuals into Macetown to organise a plan,” Sutton said.

“Some runners have been evacuated out of the mountains and they are being cared for by crew and staff at Queenstown Lakes Hospital,” Sutton said.

Clulow said this was a complex response, and the centre was working closely with search and rescue partners and the race organisers to understand the needs of the people in the area.

The rescue centre said there has been heavy rain in the area, causing the Arrow River to rise and the weather was forecast to remain inclement over the next 24 hours.

MetService this morning issued a heavy rain watch for Otago with a period of rain to fall from 8am until 11am. It said some heavy falls were possible.

In the alert it said rainfall amounts might approach warning criteria, especially in the east where the threshold for heavy rain was lower.

Macetown, located just north of Arrowtown, is an abandoned gold-mining town isolated from any nearby townships. It can only be accessed by 4WD vehicles.

Vehicles will travel across the Arrow river. There is a Department of Conservation campsite and some tourism companies do river crossings and adventure races through the area.

Nearby businesses have told the Herald it ran quite heavily overnight, although there’s little known about what’s happened in regards to the rescue.

One nearby hotel employee did remark it was likely a flooding issue due to the rainfall.

Nomad Safaris run regular 4WD tours through Macetown.

To reach it, one must cross the Arrow River two dozen times - the safari company suspended their tours over the last couple of months due to the recent dry and dusty conditions.

Amanda Gatward-Ferguson, one of the owners said the Arrow River will rise “really quickly” without warning, it’s common when rainfall is experienced at the levels of last night.

”There’s a measuring point on the river, when it gets to a certain point we don’t [operate],” she said.

The river isn’t navigatable by boat, according to Gatward-Ferguson, which leaves helicopters as the only remaining option to reach people.

Statement from race coordinator

Good Morning Everyone,

I would like to let you all know that due to weather conditions there is currently a rescue operation underway for participants and crew involved in Southern Lakes Ultra.

I am in great communication with multiple organisations and agencies and at this stage all athletes are safe, well and accounted for. Rescue operations NZ are sending individuals into Macetown to organise a plan.

Some runners have been evacuated out of the mountains and they are being cared for by crew and staff at Queenstown Lakes Hospital. These athletes are being well supported and are currently under observation.

If there is any concern individual families will be notified by me directly. As you will all understand this is a very stressful time so please hold off messaging directly.

I will continue to provide communication with you all where possible and I can ensure you that I am doing my absolute best to ensure the health, safety and well-being of these athletes remains our top priority.

Kind regards,

Emily Sutton

- More to come