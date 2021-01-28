South Island weather: Southerly change brings dramatic drop in temperatures, snow

A southerly change has shooed away searing heat in the South Island.
It comes after a wild wave of 36C heat in areas, tinder-dry grass feeding fires, and thunderstorms.
MetService forecaster Andy Best said the southerly change will see temperatures in the mid-teens through to the weekend.
The week will close out on a chilly note with a 20C plummet in temperature.
Best said Friday will dawn fine, but southwesterly winds will drive the mercury down, with a high of just 16C expected in Christchurch.
Fresh snow could be seen on Mt Hutt on Friday morning.