South Island weather: Southerly change brings dramatic drop in temperatures, snow

Mt Hutt's live webcam on Friday morning. Photo / Supplied

A southerly change has shooed away searing heat in the South Island.

It comes after a wild wave of 36C heat in areas, tinder-dry grass feeding fires, and thunderstorms.

MetService forecaster Andy Best said the southerly change will see temperatures in the mid-teens through to the weekend.

Bit of change from earlier this week, with many people across the country experiencing single digits last night! Today's forecasts at https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR ^CD pic.twitter.com/g4XkYBzLBN — MetService (@MetService) January 28, 2021

The week will close out on a chilly note with a 20C plummet in temperature.

Best said Friday will dawn fine, but southwesterly winds will drive the mercury down, with a high of just 16C expected in Christchurch.

Fresh snow could be seen on Mt Hutt on Friday morning.