Heavy rain warnings are in place for the South Island this week, with strong winds predicted in the upper South Island and lower North Island and snow warnings put in place for the Otago and Southland regions. Video / MetService

Get the winter woollies out again ... much of the southern regions, including Dunedin’s hill suburbs, are in for some more snow, and strong winds of up to 130km/h are forecast, while the Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd are closed.

A MetService spokesman said a deep low with embedded fronts was forecast to move eastwards, just to the south of the South Island tonight, followed by a strong and cold south-west change bringing periods of heavy rain, strong winds and snow to low levels.

Snow is forecast to affect all major highways, including snow showers for Dunedin’s Northern Motorway (State Highway 1 to Waitati) for about four hours tomorrow from 9am.

The Crown Range linking Queenstown and Wanaka was closed about 12.30pm. Photo / Rhyva Van Onselen

The Crown Range Rd, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, closed about 12.30pm because of snow. Forecasters were expecting up to 10cm could settle on the road above 700m and it was likely to continue snowing until tomorrow. Access to the Crown Range from SH6 at Arrow Junction is also closed.

Southland’s Milford Rd (SH94) closed yesterday because of heavy snow, fallen trees and the risk of avalanche and remains shut. Work to clear the major highway had to be abandoned this morning as conditions were “so bad”, a spokesman for Waka Kotahi/Milford Rd said. Up to 40cm was expected to fall until tomorrow.

All alpine highways in the South Island except the Haast Pass have snow warnings, as well as the Desert Rd in the central North Island.

“Watches and warnings for strong wind are now in force for many parts of central and southern New Zealand, while heavy rain watches are in force for the West Coast and Fiordland, and also the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers,” the MetService spokesman said.

A very snowy Lindis Pass (SH8) in Central Otago early this afternoon. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Possible thunderstorms and a heavy rain watch are in place for Fiordland and the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers this afternoon. The rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, he said.

“In addition, heavy snow watches are now in force for parts of Otago, Southland and Fiordland.”

MetService today updated wind warnings for North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha advising that from 9am today until 8am tomorrow northwest gales were forecast to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 120km/h, especially around the middle of today and into the evening. Winds will change southwest tonight, with gusts reaching 120km/h.

Further south, strong winds of up to 130km/h in exposed places were expected in Fiordland, Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago, and Southland including Stewart Island from 9am today until 3am tomorrow.

Heavy snow watches in South

The Milford Rd closed yesterday afternoon from East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate) and would remain closed today, Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency advised.

“Due to fallen trees, heavy snow and the avalanche hazard in place for the area being upgraded to moderate, the road will likely remain closed until at least Wednesday morning.”

From midday today until to 6am tomorrow, heavy snow was expected to affect the road, with 20cm to 40cm of snow forecast to settle on the road near the tunnel, with lesser amounts down to 300m, MetService said.

There was also a heavy snow watch in place for Southland, Clutha and Fiordland, where snow was forecast to lower to 400m tonight and down to 200m early tomorrow morning.

“Snowfall could be heavy at times above 400m and snow amounts may approach warning criteria above 400m. Further snow showers are possible until Wednesday evening, and the heavy snow watch could be extended.”

Heavy snow has closed the Milford Rd and work to clear the area this morning had to be abandoned due to the conditions. Photo/ Waka Kotahi

It was a similar picture for the Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago and inland parts of Dunedin, he said.

Snow was forecast to lower to 300m early tomorrow morning.

“Snowfall could be heavy at times above 500m and snow amounts may approach warning criteria above 500m. Further snow showers are possible until Wednesday evening, mainly in the south, and this snow watch could be extended.”

Snow and ice were affecting the Lindis Pass (SH8 - Omarama to Tarras) this afternoon and road users are advised to take care.

“People travelling along alpine roads in the coming days are advised to keep an eye out for active road snow warnings and keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made,” the MetService spokesman said.

The southwest flow should ease over the country during Thursday and Friday as a large high-pressure system moves over New Zealand from the Tasman Sea at the weekend, he said.

Snow warnings for alpine roads

DUNEDIN TO WAITATI (STATE HIGHWAY 1)

Period: From 9am until 1pm on Wednesday: Snow showers are likely during the morning, and 1cm to 2cm may settle near the summit.

CROWN RANGE ROAD

Period: From 12pm until 5pm on Tuesday: Snow forecast above 800m from the afternoon, lowering to the valley overnight. Between 5cm to 10cm could settle on the road above 700m, with lesser amounts to the valley. Snow especially likely this afternoon, and again overnight and during Wednesday morning.

MILFORD ROAD (SH94)

Period: From 12pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday: The snow level is forecast to lower to 600m this afternoon and to 300m overnight. From midday today until 6am on Wednesday, heavy snow is expected to affect the road, with 20cm to 40cm forecast to settle on the road near the Homer Tunnel, and lesser amounts down to 300m.

LINDIS PASS (SH8)

Period: From 1pm on Tuesday until 12pm on Wednesday: Snow forecast on Tuesday afternoon, and 1cm or 2cm of snow could settle on the road above 800m. Snow should lower to 300m overnight, and another 2cm to 4cm may settle down to 300m from 3am to noon on Wednesday.

PORTERS PASS (SH73)

Period from 3pm on Tuesday until 3am on Wednesday: Snow showers expected to affect the road this afternoon, and 1cm to 2cm could settle near the summit between 3pm and 6pm. Another period of snow is likely tonight, and another 2cm to 3cm of snow may settle between 11pm on Tuesday and 3am on Wednesday.

ARTHUR’S PASS (SH73)

Period: From 3pm on Tuesday until 3am on Wednesday: Snow forecast about the road this afternoon, and 2cm to 3cm could settle between 3pm and 6pm. Another period of snow likely tonight, and 3cm to 8cm (possibly even more) may settle between 11pm today and 4am on Wednesday.

LEWIS PASS (SH7)

From 5pm on Tuesday until 7am Wednesday: Snow may briefly affect to road this evening, and 1cm to 2cm could settle near the summit from 5pm until 7pm. Another period of snow is forecast overnight, and 7cm to 12cm may settle above 700m.

DESERT ROAD (SH1)

From 9am until 5pm on Wednesday: Snow is expected about the summit in the morning, lowering to 700 metres later, some 3cm to 6cm may settle.

- additional reporting ODT Online



