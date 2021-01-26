South Island weather: Canterbury already reaching above 30C

Sumner Beach in Christchurch on Tuesday. Photo / George Heard

There has been little relief for South Islanders with temperatures again pushing above 30C.

According to Metservice, Christchurch was sitting at 32.5C at 11.15am and is expected to reach 34C on Wednesday.

Ashburton was the warmest place in the country on 32.9C and Blenheim had reached 32C.

It follows a scorching hot week in the south, Christchurch smashed its record for the hottest day in January.

According to Metservice, the mercury nudged into 36.1C for the garden city on Tuesday.

The previous record for January was 35.9C set in 1979.

Other places in Canterbury followed suit with Ashburton reaching 39.2C, the highest temperature for the area since records began in 2006.

Timaru broke its January maximum temperature since records began in 1972 with 37.5°C.

Keep an eye on temps at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/cuDUJuYEZ8 — MetService (@MetService) January 26, 2021

Fire and Emergency NZ's Response Coordinator Colin Russell told Chris Lynch on Newstalk ZB firefighters have been in a heightened state of awareness due to the weather.

"Today's [Wednesday] our touchpoint. It's really tinder dry and very volatile out there today.

"It does surprise people how fast fire can move, and when the conditions are dry the fire can travel extremely fast."

But relief is on the way for sweltering South Islanders.

MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer said the temperatures will dip a few degrees on Wednesday before a chill sets in from Thursday.

High cloud building over the southeast of the South Island, and rain edging down from the north will shoo away the record-breaking heat, she said.

Christchurch is expected to reach a high of 22C on Thursday with morning rain and isolated showers throughout the day.

Fire permits have been suspended in most of the South Island.

Permits are granted when an area is in a restricted season, and have been suspended indefinitely in Canterbury.

They have also been suspended in the Nelson District with the exception of Nelson Lakes, Murchison, and Golden Bay West for 48 hours.

Fire and Emergency NZ's response co-ordinator Colin Russell said with the high temperatures and strong winds forecast, cancelling active fire permits reduces the potential for fires getting out of control.

"Please, avoid any spark-generating activities, like grinding and cutting metals outdoors, or using farm machinery. Even mowing the lawn could cause sparks to start an out-of-control fire. Also check previous burn sites for hot embers and if you see a fire call 111 immediately.

"As an organisation we are well prepared to respond to any incidents across Canterbury.

"We have crews on standby and are ready to protect our communities if a fire does occur."