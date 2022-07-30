The cold blast brought a welcome dump of snow, including to Mt Hutt. Photo / George Heard

A cold front that blasted over the South Island yesterday has ski fields rubbing gloved-hands with glee.

While Christchurch, Nelson, and Marlborough were soaked by more heavy rain overnight, Canterbury ski fields received their best dumps of snow for the season.

The fresh snap has since blown over the Mainland and snow warnings have now been lifted.

MetService also says heavy snow has now eased on the Lewis, Arthur's and Porters passes and road warnings have also been removed.

However, the weather won't stay calm for long.

One weather event ends, another one begins. Fresh Heavy Rain and Strong Wind Watches for the next feature approaching from the west. This time, the west of the SI is in the firing line for heavy rain, starting late Mon into Tue. https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 for details pic.twitter.com/UaIP2nUill — MetService (@MetService) July 30, 2022

Another weather system is expected in from the west late tomorrow into Tuesday, with more heavy rain and strong wind watches expected.

"It's the winter that keeps on giving," said MetService meteorologist David Miller.

And while today should be clear for most of the South Island, the north can expect a damp Sunday.

Some showers and periods of rain over the North Island today should ease to start the working week, Miller said.

And motorists on the Desert Rd still need to take care, with a road warning in place as snow showers are likely through this afternoon.

MetService says 1-2cm of snow may accumulate on the road above 800m.

Highs and lows for NZ's main centres tomorrow:

Auckland high 15C low 7C

Hamilton high 15C low 3C

Tauranga high 15C low 5C

Wellington high 12C low 9C

Christchurch high 12C low 4C

Dunedin high 12C 7C low